Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo has called for a reassessment of the controversial 18th man rule, which has once again disrupted his side’s momentum.

Matt Burton, the Bulldogs’ five-eighth, has been named as the 18th man for New South Wales in the upcoming State of Origin Game II in Perth.

While this is still a great individual achievement for Burton, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Bulldogs.

Under the current rule, 18th men are ineligible to play for their clubs during the Origin window, forcing Burton to miss a crucial NRL match against South Sydney this Sunday.

In an interview with Channel Nine, Ciraldo expressed his frustration with the system, calling for changes that would allow 18th men to participate for their clubs while still being available for Origin duty if needed.

“The system needs to be looked at, where 18th men could play and still take on the Origin responsibility,” Ciraldo said. “Right now, it is what it is, but surely we can find a better way.”

The 18th man rule was introduced in 2022 as part of the NRL’s response to growing concussion concerns, allowing a player to be added to the bench as an emergency cover.

However, the rule has caused significant disruptions for clubs with key players in the Origin mix, like the Bulldogs.

NSW will say he’s the perfect man to cover the park in the event of an head injury, with the ability to cover any key position in the backline.

However, with Burton’s absence at a critical time in the season, the Bulldogs now find themselves in a difficult position.

Are the Bulldogs feeling the pressure after their record-breaking season start?

The Bulldogs’ season start blew the minds of almost everyone as they took off with an unprecedented nine-game winning streak, and put them head and shoulders above the rest coming into the mid-point of the season.

But as the Origin period hits, the Bulldogs’ depth is being tested.

Currently, the team’s impressive 10-2 record is still holding them near the top of the ladder.

However, the Raiders, who have played two more games, now sit ahead of the Doggies on for-and-against points on the NRL live ladder, and the Warriors are also hot on their heels.

Despite this, Ciraldo remains confident. “We challenge our players to go out there and make the most of these opportunities,” he said. “Burton’s involvement in Origin will help him grow, and ultimately that will benefit the Bulldogs when he returns.”

The issue, however, isn’t just about missing players. It’s about the impact of missing key players during such a critical point in the season. The Bulldogs’ top-eight aspirations could be thrown off course if they fail to navigate the Origin window.

With the ladder so tight, a few losses at this stage could prove costly not just in the race to make the top-four and a home final birth, but the NRL ladder – with just 2 premiership points the difference between sixth and 14th.

Could the 18th man rule have a hidden political agenda?

While Ciraldo’s frustrations are valid, the ongoing issue with the 18th man rule raises another question: Could a political element come into play in how the rule is applied?

As it stands, the NRL is sticking to its guns and has ruled out any changes to the current system. But with Origin call-ups influencing club rosters, the timing and selection of the 18th man could be more than just a coincidence.

With the top-eight so hotly contested, could certain coaches and clubs use their influence with Origin selectors to sway these decisions?

With teams like the Bulldogs fighting for a finals spot, the absence of a key player like Burton could be a game-changer – especially when other clubs with fewer Origin players might avoid the same disruption.

The question then becomes: is there room for political manoeuvring?

Coaches with strong ties to Origin selectors could potentially push for specific players to be named as 18th men, knowing the impact it could have on their club’s competition.

We’re not questioning Laurie Daley’s integrity, but hypothetically speaking, could the NSW coach’s ties to Canberra be influencing his decisions to keep the Green Machine at the top of the table?

As Origin continues to grow in commercial significance, these behind-the-scenes dynamics could shape the entire NRL season.

The stakes are high, and the 18th man rule, while designed for safety, could inadvertently be opening the door to greater politics within the sport.

For the Bulldogs, navigating both the pressures of the ladder and the unpredictable nature of Origin duty could determine the clubs fate in the 2025 season – and you can see it on Cirado’s face.