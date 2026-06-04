Top NRL assistant rejects chance to become Hull KR coach

Samoa head coach Ben Gardiner has reportedly turned down the opportunity to become the next coach of Hull KR, according to reports in Australia.

Gardiner has been charge of the Samoan national team since 2023 and has held a number of assistant coaching roles within the NRL and in Australia’s lower grades.

He has built up an impressive coaching resume and it was confirmed last year that he would join Mal Meninga’s coaching staff at the Perth Bears as the number two of the former Kangaroos coach.

But now, it has become apparent that he was a top target for the Robins in their hunt to replace Willie Peters.

Gardiner turns down Rovers

According to Code Sports, Gardiner was earmarked as a potential successor to Peters, but he has instead chosen to stay loyal to Perth and remain with the new NRL start-up.

Meninga did not confirm an approach from the Super League champions but did admit that Gardiner has rejected interest from elsewhere to stick with the Bears project.

“Ben had some interest, but he’s turned that down I believe,” Meninga said.

Hull KR will now have to go back into the coaching pool to look for Peters’ replacement, with their search accelerating in recent weeks.

However, if the reports are to be believed, they have missed out on one of their frontline targets to take the job and continue the fine work done with the Super League champions by Peters.

Rovers’ hunt continues

Rovers CEO Paul Lakin confirmed in the run-up to last weekend’s Challenge Cup final that the club are closing in on their new coach, with a shortlist of ‘two or three’ now in place: with it seemingly now apparent that Gardiner was one of those.

But he stressed there was no real rush – while hinting a decision could be reached by the end of June.

“It’s not like we’re under pressure and players are on the market we’re missing out on so that’s bought us some great time. It’s about making sure it’s the right coach that fits the Hull KR way but we’re getting down to the individuals we really want to scrutinise.”

Lakin continued: “I don’t want to put an exact time on it because you don’t know how the process will go – but I’d be hopeful that here we are now going into June, that in June we will get sorted.”

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