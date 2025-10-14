One of the most prominent advocates for rugby league in Parliament has suggested to the Prime Minister that Kevin Sinfield be finally recognised with a knighthood for his services to the sport and charity.

Karl Turner is the MP for East Hull, and has long championed the case for the sport in London. On Tuesday evening, he revealed that he has suggested to Sir Keir Starmer that Sinfield be recognised for what he has done both inside and outside of his career as a professional sportsman.

A legend of rugby league, Sinfield has elevated his profile to deserved new heights after helping raise millions for charity since his retirement. He will once again embark on another gruelling seven marathons in seven days this winter to help support those living with Motor Neurone Disease.

And Turner has publicly thrown his support behind Sinfield, who has already been awarded a CBE, now be given an even greater honour. Rugby league fans have long called for the Leeds Rhinos icon to be made a Sir, and those calls will likely only grow again over the coming months as Sinfield makes headlines for all the right reasons.

Crucially, Turner also revealed that the Secretary for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, is also ‘keen’ on pushing through more honours and recognition for Sinfield.

Speaking on X, Turner wrote: “I have suggested to the PM, @Keir_Starmer that Kevin Sinfield CBE be recognised in the 2026 New Years Honours list for all that he’s done to raise awareness of MND and crucially raising funds for @mndassoc. I know that @lisanandy is keen. I’m hopeful that the King will oblige.”

There was further support from elsewhere across Parliament, too – with more and more MPs likely to join Turner’s initial call for recognition for Sinfield.

Turner’s message was echoed by Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton, Jim McMahon. He said: “Kevin Sinfield would be a more than worthy recipient and many are surprised it hasn’t happened already. Let’s hope. Oldham is cheering on!”