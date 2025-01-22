Burton Albion manager Gary Bowyer led his side to success at the home of Wigan Warriors on Tuesday evening: and admits he and his side were inspired by the success of the reigning Super League champions.

Bowyer secured his first win as Burton manager in seven attempts as Burton moved off the bottom of the League One table on Tuesday with victory against Wigan Athletic.

The game was played at the Brick Community Stadium, home of Matt Peet’s all-conquering Super League champions who completed an historic quadruple last season.

And Bowyer, a self-confessed rugby league fanatic, admits he is a huge Wigan fan and he urged his side to be inspired by the Warriors on Tuesday evening before taking to the field.

So much so, in fact, that he brought up the success Wigan have enjoyed in recent years in a pre-match meeting with his team.

“I know it’s the home of Wigan Athletic but its also the home of Wigan Warriors,” Bowyer told BBC Radio Derby after their 2-1 win. “And that got mentioned in the team meeting. I’m a big rugby league fan and Wigan Warriors is my team.