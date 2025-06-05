Super League fans dreaming of Tommy ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic in their colours next season can think again – his old team-mates say he’s way too good for that.

In an unfiltered episode of the Levels podcast, former NRL and Super League players Justin Horo and Willie Mason were blunt in their analysis of Turbo’s possible England switch, declaring the injury stricken Manly star is “too good for Super League” and shouldn’t even be considering a move across the globe in his 20’s.

“Without offending anyone in the Super League community…” Horo began, trying to soften the blow. “I’ve been there. I loved my time over there. But it would be a real shame for Tom to go at 29.”

“He’s a different quality of player, and he should not be over there at that age,” the former Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons player said.

Mason, never one to hold back, went further.

“He’s not going to Super League. No f***ing way,” he said.

“They had better sign him for two or three more years here [in the NRL]. Just on less money.”

“He said he’d take less,” continued Mason. “He can play wing, centre, five-eighth – whatever. You do not let Tom Trbojevic out of the NRL.”

Mason, who had two stints in his career in the Super League, called Turbo a superstar of the game.

“We keep superstars here until they want to retire. Unless he wants to go over there when he’s 35 or something – not now.”

The comments are likely to hit a nerve in the UK, coming hot on the heels of another swipe from another Aussie abroad – this time from Catalans Dragons half Luke Keary, who recently slammed the English competition as “horrendous” and “unwatchable.”

And while Horo was quick to acknowledge the success of star NRL players like Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – currently having a whale of a time at Hull KR – he was clear that there is right time for players to cross the pond.

“Waerea-Hargreaves has been great for the culture at Hull KR,” Horo said.

“They’re currently leading the competition in the Super League… they’re going into their second challenge cup in a while.”

But the pair agreed that when you have a superstar player of that caliber, it’s better to go when you’re 35 after you’ve given it all in the NRL (and do a year or two of traveling).

Why is Turbo considering the move?

According to Horo, it’s not about money – it’s about injury, frustration, and loyalty.

Tom and his brother Jake Trbojevic have made it clear they never want to play against the club they love.

Both have said they’d be willing to take pay cuts or even leave Manly if it was in the Sea Eagles’ best interest.

“This goes back to my frustration around player welfare,” Horo said. “The fact that he’s even considering this because he’s so broken down physically – that’s really sad.”

Despite his injury troubles, Mason insisted Trbojevic is still a cut above almost anyone in the game.

“No one’s ever seen a season like 2021,” Mason said. “What he did then – no one’s ever going to replicate that.”

“Better than the Hayne Plane [Jarryd Hayne]. Better than anything. That was the best single season in rugby league history.”

“He was still going to be picked for Origin. He’ll still make the Kangaroo tour. At 70%, he’s still better than most at 100%.”

The pair argued that if Turbo had stayed fit – alongside a “ripe” Daly Cherry-Evans – they could have been the ones to knock Penrith off their perch during their premiership run.

Ironically, that’s exactly why Super League clubs would do anything to get him.

If they can get his body right, there’s no telling what he could do in England.