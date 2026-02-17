Former Wigan Warriors player and Manly Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to become the next chief executive of the Rugby Football League.

The governing body are pushing on with their structural reform at the top of the organisation, which will include full and transparent advertisement processes for the chair and CEO positions.

Abi Ekoku is currently the interim CEO but fresh reports in Australia have suggested that Mestrov is now a possible candidate for the job after being identified as a person of interest.

Mestrov left Manly last year after over three years in charge of the day-to-day running at the NRL heavyweights. Upon his exit, he was lauded for doing ‘heavy lifting’ at the Sea Eagles after taking on a number of key issues.

They included the departures of the Fulton family, Des Hasler’s legal claim against the club which was settled out of club and the drama surrounding the exit of legendary captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

Mestrov has a wealth of experience across multiple key roles in different sports. But crucially, he also has plenty of experience of rugby league in England.

He spent seven years in the country playing for both Wigan and, perhaps more importantly, London – underlining how he would have the knowledge and expertise to take the role on and develop the sport at all levels.

Mestrov’s potential return to England to take on such a role would be interesting timing, as it comes with the NRL still flirting over possible interest to purchase a stake in Super League and potentially take over the running of the competition.

Talks on that front have quietened down in recent months, but interest remains very real and is likely to ramp up again in the next fortnight as the rugby league world heads to Las Vegas.