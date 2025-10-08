St Helens target named in Kristian Woolf’s Tonga squad for Pacific Championships

St Helens target Siliva Havili has been named in Kristian Woolf’s 21-man Tonga squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.

32-year-old hooker Havili is now on the open market having departed NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Super League heavyweights Saints were believed to be the leading contenders for his signature, and he may well still end up at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2026, but recent reports suggest that offers have come his way Down Under.

The veteran has made more than 170 first-grade appearances in his career to date having donned a shirt for New Zealand Warriors, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders prior to joining Souths in 2022.

Havili, who also represented his country of birth New Zealand on the international stage, made his bow for Tonga back in 2013.

With 21 caps to his name for Mate Ma’a Tonga so far, he will again represent them this autumn in the Pacific Championships.

Former Saints head coach Woolf has been in charge of Tonga since 2014, and last year saw his side record a famous victory over New Zealand to seal second spot in the Pacific Cup group stage.

They then lost to the Kangaroos in the final, but retained their spot at the top table in the tournament as a result of their group stage success.

Accordingly, with Australia this year occupied with their three-Test Ashes Series against England, Tonga will instead square off against the Kiwis in Auckckland on October 19 and then Samoa in Brisbane on October 26.

After that, New Zealand and Samoa will go up against one another in Auckland, and the top two in the Pacific Cup will then go head-to-head in Sydney on November 9 for the title.

Woolf’s squad, at least for now given Havili’s situation, is entirely made up of NRL players – with Huddersfield Giants half-back Tui Lolohea missing out through a quad injury which has seen him sidelined since August.

11 different NRL clubs are included, with Sydney Roosters and the Dolphins having three players apiece in Tonga’s 21.

Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles, Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels and the New Zealand Warriors each have two players apiece.

Meanwhile, one player from each of the Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs are in the 21: though Saints target Havili is Souths’ representative.

Tonga’s 21-man squad for 2025 Pacific Championships

In alphabetical order by surname…