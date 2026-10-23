Tonga coach issues warning to World Cup big hitters after Lebanon win

Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf has issued a warning to the rest of the World Cup big hitters, insisting his side will be ready for the semi-finals should they reach the knockouts.

The Mate Ma’a head into the pivotal Pool B/C meeting knowing a win would secure them a semi-final spot, following their comfortable 36-0 win over Lebanon in round two. That victory in Sydney also came a week on from their famous 30-12 win over England in their opening fixture, meaning they boast a perfect record in the early stages of the World Cup.

However, England, Papua New Guinea and Samoa are also able to bag themselves a semi-final berth too, should Tonga slip up and results elsewhere fall their way.

Kristian Woolf issues World Cup warning as Tonga eye up World Cup semi-final

“We’ve started our World Cup off really well and I’m happy with what we’ve done,” said Woolf. “That’s come off the back of a good preparation, and I’ve said all along that I like the way our blokes came into camp.”

“It’s a talented side. Our depth is probably the best it’s ever been, especially in key positions, and the thing I’ve liked about it (the squad) the most is the intent that I can see everyone has brought into camp. There’s a real desire to be the best team that we can be.

“We’ve just got to keep improving,” he continued. “I’ve seen some signs there tonight that we’ve made some in different areas. We’ve got a big game next week, but we’ll be ready to go the week after as well.”

Tonga could have easily been distracted by outside noise heading into this clash with Lebanon, given it came off the back of their win over England and just a week out from their grudge match with Samoa in Christchurch next Sunday, but Woolf believes his side handled the pressure well to come out victors.

“We had a few challenges to overcome tonight,” he added. “It was a big game last week; it was an emotional game, it was a big win and we had to work hard to do that. Then you fly back from Perth on a six-day turnaround; that’s a challenge in itself, but we handled it really well.

“We got through the game and got a win, our defence was outstanding and we got no injuries. We’re ready to go again next week.”

READ MORE: Tonga put ‘one foot’ in World Cup semi-finals as England’s knockout task gets tougher