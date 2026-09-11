Tommy Makinson will head to Australia in 2026 to begin his post-playing rugby league career, he has revealed.

Makinson’s incredible and trophy-laden career drew to a close on Friday night as Catalans were heavily beaten by Wigan, on a night which saw the Warriors go on to win the League Leaders’ Shield and secure top spot in Super League.

His 15-year career as a professional saw him win every domestic trophy on honour, represent his country on numerous occasions and also win the Golden Boot and be crowned the world’s best player.

But having spent two seasons in France, Makinson will not return to England – he is instead going 12,000 miles away to start life in Down Under.

Makinson heading to Australia

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game on Friday night, he revealed that his next move will see him and his young family make the move to Australia.

He said: “I’m heading to Australia in November and doing a few bits.. that will all come out soon.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve got lined up, so I’m really excited. I aren’t playing in the NRL, that’s for sure! But hopefully I’ll be doing some good work down there with some good people over there.. so it should be good.”

Ben Garcia signs off from Catalans

Makinson was not the only Catalans star to sign off as a player on Friday evening – with long-serving Dragons forward Ben Garcia finishing his own impressive career.

Garcia will take up a role as sporting director of Catalans and admits he is prioritising ensuring the stream of French talent continues to come into the team in the years ahead.

He said: “It was my dream come true to play for this club. I’m really proud of what I’ve done. It’s been a lot of work and now I’m going to stay in the club and I’ve got a lot of work to do now.

“But there were a lot of French boys on the field tonight and they’ve got a great future. I will be sporting director so I will make sure the sporting side will be good. I need to find a new Julian Bousquet, I think we’ve got some with Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet and Leo Darrelatour but we need to put them in a good position to have a good future.”