Tommy Makinson lifts lid on St Helens exit ahead of Catalans reunion

Sitting in the sunshine, a stone’s throw from the home of former rival Sam Tomkins, Tommy Makinson is relishing a new lease of life in the south of France in the twilight of his career.

The St Helens legend is on a day off, resting a minor knee injury suffered early on in the win over Leeds, but desperate to pull the Dragons shirt back on soon to try and reignite a club that has endured a difficult recent history.

Recent wins over the Rhinos and against Featherstone in the Challenge Cup have hinted perhaps at parity restored, following three straight Super League defeats at the start of a season that needs to deliver a big improvement on last.

Makinson was a big-name departure from the iconic Saints side who have dominated the domestic landscape, and now wants to kickstart a Catalans recovery for a side who had become regulars in finals before their surprise fade away in 2024.

His own Dragons career has been difficult, playing in each of those defeats, still seeking his first try and now picking up an injury. Not that you would sense that from the positivity which Makinson exudes.

“I’m absolutely brilliant and really enjoying life in the south of France with my family,” said the 33-year-old, in an exclusive chat with Love Rugby League.

“It’s a huge change for me but it has been a really enjoyable one. I never saw myself playing for any other Super League side but had ambitions to travel abroad – be it in Australia or elsewhere – and I felt my time at St Helens was coming to an end. I just felt I had done my time there and wanted to move on. The club here is fantastic and so is the scenery and the people. I’ve settled in really, really well.”

Key to the adjustment on and off the pitch has been Tomkins. For many years the pair would be rivals for St Helens and Wigan, but for England they have been team-mates, allies, and close friends. Indeed Tomkins played agent in the Makinson move.

“I’m speaking to you really near Sam’s house, he is a close friend who lives nearby. He has four kids and his lovely wife and he was a huge part of why I came to this club.

“I have played with Sam as an international most of my career and he was the one who tempted me to come to Catalans and said so many good things. Sam and (club owner) Bernard Guasch have really made me feel welcome and done everything they can for me. I have come from a great family club in St Helens to another one here.”

The move from Saints came as a surprise to many, given Makinson’s status as a loyal club servant, who enjoyed a testimonial at Langtree Park and appeared destined to be a one-club man, with 207 tries in 336 club appearances.

The option was there to stay at St Helens, but Makinson wanted more.

“There was never any ill-feeling, they offered me a new contract, I could have stayed but told the club about my opportunity at Catalans and that I wanted to take it.

“This is always a place I have enjoyed coming to on the opposition side and wanted to experience it in a Dragons shirt. This is the only team I would have left Saints for and I am glad that I did it.”

Catalans’ failure to make the playoffs last season, especially given their explosive run to the Grand Final 12 months earlier, hinted that all was not well in Perpignan, and piled pressure on Steve McNamara, the longest-serving head coach in Super League right now.

“It has been a difficult couple of years for Catalans,” Makinson admits. “And a couple of off the field things haven’t helped.

“We all know what is going on in rugby league at the moment and everything feels up in the air here because of that. That has hit this club hard financially and I think everyone in the town wants to get this club back where it belongs.

“Catalans have shown over the last 12 years progressively that they have got stronger and stronger. A Challenge Cup win and Grand Final appearances is where this club thinks it belongs and they are right. Just because we are in the south of France doesn’t mean we don’t belong.

“We have been one of the top clubs in Super League for the last few years so even though recent times haven’t been great we know we can get back up there.

“The people here are all-in on this. They are passionate and want us to do well. You can feel it, and you can feel it when the team isn’t going well too.

“There are questions asked, and there have been a lot already this year. We have to put that right and hopefully we have got back on track after that win over Leeds.

“Rugby league is a real community family game and that has really transcended to the south of France. I really feel that here, everyone loves it, they are really nice and friendly and just want to see Catalans and the south of France do well. They just want to win and hopefully I can help with that.”