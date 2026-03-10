Tommy Makinson confirms retirement plan with future mapped out

Tommy Makinson has revealed that he is certain this season will be his last as he begins to make plans for retirement.

Makinon will go down as one of the competition’s greatest-ever wingers after a stellar career, winning five Super League Grand Finals with St Helens. He has made 373 professional appearances, scoring 230 tries and is currently fourth in the competition’s list for all-time leading try-scorers.

Now 34 and playing at Catalans Dragons, Makinson has achieved everything in the game, also winning the Challenge Club and World Club Challenge. He has been named in the Super League Dream Team three teams and won the Golden Boot in 2018.

He has started the season well, scoring three tries in four games, but believes the time is right for him to bring an end to his professional career.

I think this will be my last year,” Makinson said on Sin Bin Sessions. “I think I’ll retire this year.

“I’ve had such a good career, I’ve always been one of those who’s had an age I’m pretty sure I’ll retire at. I’ve just never really wanted to go too long.

“I think I could play quite easily for another couple of years, but it’s a hard game. Touch wood, my body has been great but I’ve had some big injuries along the way and I wouldn’t want to look back on my career and think I tried to squeeze that year or two too much.

“I’ve spoken to my family and past players who mean a lot to me and said once you’re retired, you’re retired. You can’t go back. I know, it’s not a retirement video, but I’m 99.9 per cent certain this will be my last year in Super League. I’m pretty certain this will be my last year.”

That said, Makinson plans to remain in the sport beyond his playing days and is keen to aid the progression of the next generation.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll stay in the game, I’m pretty passionate on coaching and development. I’ve done what I need to do, I’ve got good contacts in the game, and I can start my journey whenever I finish. I definitely want to stay in the game, definitely.”