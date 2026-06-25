Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr has attempted to shut down speculation Tom Weaver could leave the club at the end of this season.

Weaver joined the Super League club at the start of this season on a two-year deal, having moved to the Tigers from Gold Coast Titans.

Still only 23, Weaver had a slow start to life with Castleford but produced arguably his best performance in a Tigers shirt last weekend as Carr’s side comfortably beat Toulouse Olympique.

But speculation has been lingering that Weaver could make way at the end of this season – however, Carr has now seemingly stopped that dead in its tracks.

Carr on Weaver future

Carr was asked on Thursday about the half-back’s form and his future. When pushed on whether or not he would be at the club in 2027, he was very blunt in his answer.

“He’s on contract and he’s under contract for next year,” Carr insisted. “I don’t know where these things come from, to be perfectly honest with you.”

That would appear to emphatically suggest that Weaver has a role to play at the club next season – but the Tigers’ ongoing recruitment situation remains very fluid and there is the prospect of the make-up of their spine changing significantly going into the 2027 campaign.

Why the Weaver speculation has emerged

The Tigers are already full in terms of their quota player allocation for 2027. They have seven players at the club under contract who count on the quota: Blake Taaffe, Weaver, Brock Greacen, Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Krystian Mapapalangi and Renouf Atoni.

As well as that, Mat Feagai and Damien Cook have already been announced as confirmed signings – while the Tigers have agreed a deal to sign Wakefield scrum-half Mason Lino, too.

That takes them to 10 – and they are still hunting a deal to sign Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan which means one of their existing contracted overseas players must leave in order to bring Sloan in.

That could be Mikaele Ravalawa, who has struggled for game-time during his first season in England – but the impending arrival of Lino has shone a further light on Weaver’s future.

With Lino coming in and likely to be the starting option at seven for Carr, and Blake Taaffe potentially moving into the halves to accommodate Sloan should he join, Weaver would increasingly appear to be out of the picture.

However, Carr has, for now at least, insisted that the half-back still has a role to play going into the 2027 season.

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