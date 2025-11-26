Manly Sea Eagles’ new captain Tom Trbojevic ‘seriously’ considered a move to Super League before agreeing a shock extension to his contract with the NRL side.

Reports emerged at the end of last season that Trbojevic was looking into a sensational move to England to potentially finish his career as his time at the Sea Eagles appeared to be drawing to a conclusion.

A number of clubs were linked with the 29-year-old Kangaroos star, including Warrington Wolves – who reportedly offered him a two-year marquee deal. However, Trbojevic eventually killed those rumours in their tracks by agreeing a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

He was then named as Manly’s new captain, replacing Daly Cherry-Evans following his move to Sydney Roosters.

But speaking on Triple M’s The Journos podcast, Danny Weidler insisted that speculation over Trbojevic and a move to Super League was entirely accurate – and that the player himself was personally approaching clubs to sound them out.

He said: “I know that he was exploring options seriously. You don’t want to hear this, but he was looking seriously at England. And I think that there were certain clubs that he was reaching out to.

“And (he was) wanting to know what it was like. So it wasn’t some BS story. It was real that he was looking.”

Contract negotiations with Trbojevic stalled throughout the 2025 season, leading to the possibility of him being offered a chance to move to Super League.

But after a change in Manly’s off-field hierarchy, the Sea Eagles eventually upped their offer and gave him the captaincy, bringing an end to any possible saga.

“It’s not wrong to say Tommy was p****d off with the way that he was being dealt with on a contract front by Manly. Things have changed in the front office now since that time.

“The way that they changed the offer on Tom Trbojevic, which was highly insulting to one of the great players at that club and one of the great players in the game. So this is a significant turnaround in the way they’re obviously, I guess, treating Tom, because there’s no bigger honour than to captain your club. So I think good move from Manly.”