Tom Trbojevic breaks silence on Super League move after speculation

Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has spoken publicly for the first time since speculation emerged linking him with a possible move to the English Super League – making his position clear.

The 28-year old was rumoured to join the English competition after saying he was ‘open’ to other opportunities and would never line-up against his beloved Manly club.

‘I Wouldn’t Even Consider It’

In a press conference on Monday, Trbojevic clarified recent comments that had led to reports suggesting he might consider leaving Manly and taking his talents abroad.

“I think I got asked something along the lines of ‘would you go to a different club than Manly?’” he told the media.

“I honestly can say that, right now, I wouldn’t even consider it at the momentum,” he said.

“I love playing for this club and I’ve got two brothers here that I play with as well that I wouldn’t want to play against – so that’s where it’s come from.”

While his original remarks had been interpreted by some as a hint at future interest in the Super League, Trbojevic laughed it off, shutting down any suggestion that a move was on his mind anytime soon.

“I’ve got another year and a half here so it’s not really a worry at all,” he added.

“I love playing for this club and I’m just excited to have the opportunity to get us back to where we need to be.”

Still one of the NRL’s elite

Tommy ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic, has long been regarded as one of the most talented players in the NRL.

Earlier this month, NRL and Super League star Willy Mason recently claimed that Turbo’s 2021 season was the best individual display of rugby league he’s ever seen.

“Better than the Hayne Plane [Jarryd Hayne]. Better than anything. That was the best single season in rugby league history,” said Mason on the Levels Podcast.

The Manly fullback was the Dally M Medal winner in 2021 and has represented New South Wales and Australia on several occasions – including a key role in Australia’s 2022 Rugby League World Cup victory in England – where he wow’ed British fans with his attacking prowess.

Despite his ongoing injury battles over the past few seasons, Trbojevic’s reputation remains high – narrowly missing out on selection for this year’s State of Origin Games One and Two.

Family matters

With brothers Jake and Ben both also on the Sea Eagles’ roster, the name Trbojevic remains integral to Manly’s core – both on and off the field.

Tom has made it clear in the past that the idea of playing against his siblings, let alone leaving the club they all represent, isn’t something he will entertain.

So for now, any talk of a Super League switch can be put to bed. Tom Trbojevic says he’s staying put – and is focused on helping the Manly try find a way back up the NRL ladder.