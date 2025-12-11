Former Hull KR star Tom Opacic has joined Sunshine Coast Group Rugby League outfit Stanley River Wolves ahead of 2026.

Opacic played 48 games across all competitions for KR between 2023 and 2024, scoring 14 tries in the process to help the Robins into both a Challenge Cup final and a Super League Grand Final.

Prior, the centre had racked up 83 first-grade games Down Under, featuring for Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels in the NRL.

After returning to Australia, he spent 2025 at second-grade level playing in the Queensland Cup for Redcliffe Dolphins, finishing sixth on the ladder before seeing their campaign ended at the Preliminary Final stage by eventual champions Burleigh Bears.

Now, he has officially retired from professional rugby league, with Stanley River Wolves announcing his signing for 2026.

Former Hull KR star lands new club Down Under for 2026

Having turned 31 in September, Opacic – who represented Queensland Residents earlier in his career – joins a Wolves side which won the Sunshine Coast Group Rugby League this year.

After topping the table as they lost just one game in the regular season, the Wolves went on to make it into the 2025 Grand Final, and edged out a narrow 22-20 win over Maroochydore Swans in the showpiece.

Notably, Stanley’s reserve-grade side were also crowned champions in 2025, winning their Grand Final against Coolum Cols despite only finishing fourth on the ladder in the regular season.

Opacic’s new club announced his signing via social media, posting on Instagram (@stanleyriverrlfc): “First player signing for the 2026 season and we’re starting with a bang! 💥

“Welcome to the Wolfpack, Tom! ❤️🐺🖤”

Since the former Super League and NRL star’s arrival was announced, the Wolves have brought in three more players for 2026 in the shape of Jordan Tut-Chapman, Jake Brisbane and Lucas Bell.