Former Leigh and St Helens star makes Championship switch after stint Down Under

Outside-back Tom Nisbet has joined Championship outfit Oldham for 2026 following a stint plying his trade Down Under in the Queensland Cup.

Nisbet, who turned 26 earlier this month, spent the 2025 campaign donning the colours of Townsville Blackhawks as he grabbed three tries in 21 appearances at second-grade level in Australia.

A product of St Helens’ youth system, he made the move Down Under following a spell at Leigh which saw him gain promotion from the Championship before forming part of the Leopards’ squad in Super League.

Having returned to the UK, the former England youth international will now link up with Oldham having penned a one-year deal at Boundary Park, with the option of a further 12-month extension already agreed.

Having made his debut for Saints back in 2020, Nisbet has 21 senior appearances to his name in the British game.

As his move to Oldham was announced, he said: “I’m really excited about this.

“Oldham is a great club and having spoken to Mike (Ford, Managing Director) and Longy (Sean Long, head coach), I know there are really big goals for the future and that excites me – I am so happy to be here.

“I work hard and I am enthusiastic – you will always get 100 per cent from me. I am a strong runner, safe and trustworthy. Centre is my favourite position, but I can cover back-row, wing and full-back.”

Nisbet’s career thus far has also included plenty of loan spells, including one game played for Oldham against York in May 2021 which saw him start at full-back.

That Championship clash though ended prematurely, with the Newton Storm junior sent off after just 25 minutes!

After turning down offers to remain Down Under, he will form part of the Roughyeds’ squad in a 21-team division in 2026, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge into one bumper competition next season.

Roughyeds boss Long added: “I watched him playing for Blackhawks and he was at St Helens as a young kid when I was there.

“He has some real pace and strike and a very good skill set. He is versatile, but can be an excellent centre for this team.”