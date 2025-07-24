Tom Lineham has returned to professional rugby league: after agreeing a surprise deal to join League 1 side Goole Vikings for the rest of this year.

Lineham left the sport at the end of last season following the conclusion of his deal with Championship side York Knights. He subsequently took up a career away from rugby league.

But he is now back, after agreeing to help contribute to the Vikings’ push for the League 1 play-offs in their inaugural season as a professional club.

Lineham has taken time away from his new career to make the move, which will see him link up with a familiar face: former Hull star Scott Taylor, who is the Goole head coach.

“It has come at a good time for both me and the club,” he said. “I have taken some time off from my new profession to devote some time to the Vikings to help them continue their great run of form.

“We want a big finish to the season and I am looking forward to playing my part.

“The Vikings is an exciting project, I know a lot of people here, and a new challenge with a club

local to me is something different that really appealed to me.”

Taylor admitted he was thrilled to have Lineham in his ranks for the run-in. He said: “Tom is a huge bonus for us and will add a great deal to our squad now and hopefully in the future.

“It presents a great opportunity for him and for us to get to see where he is at, but his experience speaks for itself.

“He is in fantastic shape, he has his hunger back and he is ready to make his mark – he has the

ability to be a real game-changer at this level.”