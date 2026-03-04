Tom Johnstone injury timeframe revealed as Daryl Powell confirms return date

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone is nearing a return to fitness, with head coach Daryl Powell revealing he will be back within a week or two.

The England international has yet to play in the early stages of the new season after undergoing a minor knee operation, which also followed a procedure on a hernia after the Ashes, but did get through the bulk of Wakefield’s pre-season training.

Johnstone returned to the West Yorkshire club last season after a two-year spell with Catalans Dragons, and made 26 appearances in his first year back at the Trin. In that time, he scored 14 tries.

Tom Johnstone injury update as potential return teased

The winger is still not fit enough to be included in Wakefield’s wider 21-man squad for their clash with Hull FC tomorrow night (Thursday, 4th March), but the head coach detailed that his star man could be back sooner rather than later.

“Next week or two,” said Powell on the timeframe for Johnstone’s return. “I’m hoping he’ll be back next week, but I’m not 100% certain. If it’s not next week, it’ll be the week after.

“He’s not too far away.”

Johnstone’s potential return against either Leeds Rhinos or Leigh Leopards is not the only good bit of news on the injury front for Wakefield, either, with Mason Lino once again in contention after making the 21 to face the Airlie Birds this weekend.

Lino has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Wakefield’s round one defeat to Toulouse, with Jack Sinfield coming into the side in his place, but Powell is looking forward to seeing his number seven back out on the field come Thursday.

“Mason’s a good player, he’s class. He’s back in and around it, so that’s good.

“It’s good to have him back. You want your best players available, and Mase is clearly a very good player.”

Lino is one of two changes to the Trin’s wider squad for the clash against the Airlie Birds, with Tray Lolesio also coming into contention. Tyson Smoothy is ruled out after picking up a head knock against Warrington Wolves.

