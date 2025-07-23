Wakefield Trinity are no nearer to discovering when Tom Johnstone will be able to return, with a specialist’s help needed to piece together a rehabilitation plan for his complex groin injury.

Johnstone – who returned to Belle Vue from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2025 campaign – had to withdraw from Trinity’s defeat away against Hull FC earlier this month at the eleventh hour due to his groin problem flaring up.

The winger was unable to feature in last weekend’s big win at Huddersfield Giants through the same issue, and ahead of that game, head coach Daryl Powell revealed that he would be seeing a specialist.

But a week on, little progress has been made in terms of a return, with Wakefield gearing up for Thursday night’s derby against Leeds Rhinos.

Tom Johnstone injury prognosis remains unclear as Wakefield Trinity coach issues update

Assistant coach Michael Shenton took charge of press duties ahead of their home clash with Leeds, and provided an update on the 29-year-old.

Shenton detailed: “What his plan is and when he’s going to be back is still up in the air. We’re not expecting him back in the coming weeks.

“He’s such a high-performance athlete, and we’ve had to de-load him to get him right because he was in a bit of a pickle.

“He’d need his load fully building back up before he’s able to play a game, so we’re no further forward.

“I think they’ve got a better idea of why he’s got the pain, and I think there’s signs of improvement because Tom’s moving a lot better and he’s in and around it.”

England international Johnstone has scored 11 tries in 20 appearances across all competitions for Trinity since his return to the club, playing a big role in their success to date this year with Powell’s side firmly in the hunt for a top six finish.

Two-time Super League Grand Finalist Shenton continued: “There’s good signs, I just can’t give you a date on when he’s back because I’ve got no idea what that looks like.

“I think they’re waiting on a specialist to help out on that plan because it’s quite a unique one. Hopefully it’s not too long.

“There are a few different bits within it where normally you would manage it until the end of the year and get it fixed, but there’s other bits in there as well.

“I don’t quite know. Tom would be keen (to battle through), I don’t think he’d want to lose the season and I don’t think that’s going to be the case.”

