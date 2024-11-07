Tom Burgess reveals the two Super League clubs he rejected in favour of Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants newest recruit Tom Burgess has detailed he had ‘serious offers’ from multiple Super League clubs, including one from brother Sam’s Warrington Wolves.

The England front-rower will return to Super League after a 12-year NRL career, penning a two-year-deal with the West Yorkshire outfit earlier this year.

“You never know what Sam is going to do”

Rumours began circling mid-way through last season linking Burgess with a move to the Wire to join brother Sam, however, he opted to join Huddersfield instead.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about the move, he revealed Warrington had tabled a ‘serious offer’, but the uncertainty about his brother’s coaching future made him ‘do his own thing’.

“Everyone was wondering why I didn’t go play for Warrington because Sam is there and that was the obvious choice,” he said. “I had serious offers from Warrington and Catalans but I had to do my own thing.”

He added: “I’ve always tried to do that. When (twin brother) George went to Souths back in the day, everyone thought I should have gone then, but I stayed at Bradford.

“You never know what Sam is going to do,” Burgess continued. “I could have gone to Warrington, and he could have returned to Souths.”

The Warrington head coach has been touted for the top job at South Sydney Rabbitohs almost since his announcement as Warrington head coach, but he will remain in the hot seat at least for another season.

Sam Burgess had a stellar first season in charge of the Wire, guiding them to a Challenge Cup final and a Super League semi-final; and he will be hoping for an improvement in 2025.

“It’s my hometown club”

Whilst the pull of joining his brother was certainly strong, Burgess opened up on how his experiences playing at the John Smith’s, plus the closeness to his hometown of Dewsbury, was enough to make him sign a deal with the Giants.