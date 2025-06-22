Tom Briscoe has moved up to ninth on the Super League all-time top try-scorers list following his four-pointer against Salford on Sunday afternoon.

Briscoe crossed the whitewash against Paul Rowley’s side to move level on 173 tries with former St Helens and Bradford great Leon Pryce, further solidifying his position as one of the competition’s all-time great wingers.

Briscoe is one of only two players ever – with Pryce the other – to have represented Hull FC in the top 10, which features some of the greatest players in Super League history.

He was on 172 tries before the game on Sunday afternoon but his second-half try enabled him to tie Pryce on 173 and move to within 13 of Ryan Atkins in eighth place.

It is still entirely possible that Briscoe could become one of just four players to reach 200 tries in Super League during his career, with the winger closing in on the milestone.

Only Ryan Hall, Josh Charnley and McGuire have reached 200 Super League tries, with Hall leading the way on 260, Charnley in second on 249 and McGuire two behind on 247.

Atkins is now the next player in Briscoe’s sights, with the only other active player outside of Hall and McGuire being Catalans winger Tommy Makinson, who is on 195 tries after his score against Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening.

Briscoe has proven to be a fine acquisition for John Cartwright’s side ever since making the move to the MKM Stadium last year in a deal which saw Darnell McIntosh head in the opposite direction.

Super League’s top 10 try-scorers (as of June 22 2025)

1. Ryan Hall: 260

2. Josh Charnley: 249

3. Danny McGuire: 247

4. Keith Senior: 199

5. Paul Wellens: 199

6. Jermaine McGillvary: 196

7. Tommy Makinson: 195

8. Ryan Atkins: 186

9. Leon Pryce: 173

=9. Tom Briscoe: 173

