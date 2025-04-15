Tom Amone’s Super League return is now official, with Castleford Tigers confirming his arrival until the end of 2025 and Hull KR announcing his signing on a three-year deal from 2026.

New South Wales native Amone has been at the heart of Super League’s biggest transfer saga over the last few weeks, with numerous clubs declaring their interest in the prop after it emerged he was unsettled at Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 28-year-old only joined the Bulldogs ahead of 2025 after three glorious campaigns with Leigh Leopards, including two at Super League level, but never managed to make the cut in Cameron Ciraldo’s side and was released earlier this week.

Departing without making an NRL debut for the Bulldogs, it’s current Super League leaders that have ultimately won the race for Amone’s signature, though not until 2026, with Cas the unlikely team that have swept in first.

Tom Amone’s first Hull KR words as unique Castleford Tigers deal explained

As officially rubber-stamped on Tuesday evening, the former South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers and Leigh ace will spend the remainder of the 2025 campaign at The Jungle with the Fords.

He will then link up with KR from 2026 on a three-year deal which runs until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Amone is expected to be in contention for his second Super League debut as the Tigers take on Huddersfield Giants next weekend in Round 9.

But speaking to KR’s website as the Robins confirmed his arrival from next year, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining Hull KR from 2026.

“Speaking with Willie (Peters, head coach) and hearing his plans for the club made the decision an easy one. It’s something I definitely want to be a part of.

“The fans, the culture and the direction of the club really stood out to me and I can’t wait to get started next season.”

Willie Peters: ‘ We believe Tom is going to be a significant signing for the club’

When Amone and his family land back in the UK, they will reside in the Hull area in an aim for everything to be settled by the time the prop comes to join the Robins.

KR head coach Peters said: “We believe Tom is going to be a significant signing for the club. Tom was one of the best front-rowers in the competition last year and was in the Dream Team squad.”

“We wanted to get someone who could hit the ground running, and Tom – who’s played over here before – wanted to come back and join our club. It all added up for us.”

Amone will replace Jared Waerea-Hargeaves at Craven Park in 2026, with the NRL icon’s decision to retire at the end of this year announced on Monday.

Robins Chief Executive Paul Lakin added: “It was very important to us to get Tom and his young family settled in the Hull area when they arrive in England.

“Despite not having the cap space available for Tom to play for us in 2025, we are pleased that he will play for Castleford for the remainder of this season, ensuring the move to Hull can happen immediately.”

