Leigh Leopards will be without star forward Tom Amone for Tuesday night’s derby at Wigan Warriors, head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Amone, who will depart come the end of this season for the NRL and Canterbury Bulldogs – missed Leigh’s 20-10 win at Castleford Tigers on Thursday evening.

The New South Wales native had been named in Lam’s initial 21-man squad ahead of the trip to The Jungle, but missed out come matchday.

Reports emerged pre-match that his absence was concussion-related, and after the game, the Leopards chief confirmed those were correct.

Leigh Leopards to be without star forward for Wigan Warriors derby

Amone’s issues arose earlier this week following last Friday night’s 46-4 home win against St Helens.

Papua New Guinean Lam said: “As a medical team and with the doctor of our club, we reviewed some footage of the (Saints) game with different angles.

“In the best interest and welfare for Tom, the medical group made a decision to follow the protocols of the HIA.

“We didn’t have that vision there initially, so by doing that, he misses out for 11 or 12 days.”

Accordingly, Amone will now miss Leigh’s rescheduled Round 2 clash away against neighbours Wigan this coming Tuesday night (August 6).

That game is the second in a 10-day period for Lam’s side, who also host Hull FC on Sunday, August 11.

Utility back Gareth O’Brien was already a confirmed absentee for that Wigan trip, also through concussion-related issues. He failed a HIA during the victory against Saints.

Lam reaffirmed: “Gaz was an illegal contact where we activated our 18th man last week, but this one (with Amone) was obviously a bit different.”

Elsewhere, Leigh were also without Australian ace Matt Moylan for Thursday’s win at Castleford, missing out with a rib cartilage issue.

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the trip across the borough to Wigan, with boss Lam labelling his chances of recovering in time for that Round 2 clash “50/50”.