Canterbury Bulldogs prop Tom Amone has broken his silence on speculation he could be set to return to Super League in the near future.

Amone has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks. Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and, as revealed by Love Rugby League, Hull KR are all interested in the player, with his management speaking to English clubs about a deal.

Amone only returned to the NRL at the beginning of this year, agreeing a multi-year deal with the Bulldogs. But he has so far been restricted to New South Wales Cup action.

That has left speculation mounting over a return to England – either immediately or for 2026. And Amone told Zero Tackle that he is leaving any transfer speculation up to his manager.

“I’ve got a job now. I’m here at the Bulldogs, so I just want to focus on that and make sure I’m putting my best foot forward and try to adapt as quickly as I can,” he said.

“I’ll just leave it to my manager. I know there has been speculation, but right now, I’m focused on the Bulldogs.

“I don’t really look at the speculation, and I just leave it to the side.”

Love Rugby League revealed that Rovers were the latest club to be monitoring Amone’s availability earlier this week.

They only have one free quota spot for 2026 as it stands: and that is assuming Jared Waerea-Hargreaves does not re-sign at the Robins.

Fellow forward Sauaso Sue has already agreed a new contract for 2026, but Amone has emerged on the Robins’ radar having starred for Leigh during numerous years in Super League, when he established a reputation as one of the competition’s best forwards.

And with his opportunities continuing to prove limited in Australia, it appears a return to Super League could well be on the horizon.

