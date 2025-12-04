Toby Warren has joined Midlands Hurricanes for 2026 following a release from the final year of his contract with Super League heavyweights Leeds Rhinos.

A footballer into his teenage years, Warren only began playing rugby league aged 14 – joining York Foundation’s Excel player development programme after impressing with New Earswick All Blacks and Heworth at community level.

Penning a four-year deal until the end of 2026 when he joined Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign, the centre is also able to slot into the back-row.

His time at Headingley did not yield a first-team appearance for the Rhinos, but he did gain experience at senior level on loan/dual-registration for Rochdale Hornets, York, Featherstone Rovers and Salford.

Leeds Rhinos utility seals permanent Championship switch following early Headingley release

Having played 15 Super League games during a loan stint with the financially-stricken Red Devils this term, Warren has now made a permanent exit from Leeds – heading to the Championship with Midlands.

As the Hurricanes announced his signing on a one-year deal, the young utility said: “I’m really excited to join Midlands for 2026. I want to get back to playing my best rugby and enjoying it, and I think Midlands is the place for me to do that.

“After speaking to Mark (Dunning, head coach) about his coaching style and the team’s ethos – as well as the plans for the club’s progression – it got me excited to join and contribute towards being part of something special.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and making an impact in front of the club’s supporters.”

Warren only turned 22 in September, but already has 26 senior appearances on his CV – including his 15 games in a Salford shirt this year.

Hurricanes head coach Dunning added: “We’re delighted to welcome Toby and his family to our club and wider canes family.

“I have followed Toby’s journey since he burst on to the scene at York as a young 17-year-old. When we were made aware of his availability, I did some due diligence with people who have recently worked with him and the feedback was very positive.

“Having spoken to him in depth, he clearly fits the demographic of people and athletes that were looking for. He’s a big, athletic man who is still young who has been in a very good system at Leeds and gained valuable super league experience at Salford.

“He is still very keen to learn and develop, and we’re delighted that will be in our environment with a Canes shirt on.

“He adds strength and competition to both our edges and middle unit and has slotted in well with the squad we have already assembled.”