Ex-Leeds Rhinos man seals Super League return with Huddersfield

Huddersfield Giants have announced the signing of Toby Warren from Championship outfit Birmingham Hurricanes on a two-year deal, with the youngster sealing his return to Super League.

Warren, a Yorkshire Academy star in his youth alongside playing football at a high level into his late teens, spent the best part of four years in Super League with Leeds.

Joining the Rhinos in 2022 and playing for them at academy and reserves levels while still contracted to York, the utility forward went on to pen a permanent deal at Headingley before being loaned back to the Knights at the back end of 2023.

Now 23, Warren did not register a first-team appearance for Leeds, but spent the last part of the 2025 campaign out on loan in Super League with Salford Red Devils amid their financial issues, and then joined Midlands – who have now rebranded to Birmingham – ahead of 2026.

After a year in the Championship, the youngster has earned himself a shot back in Super League with Huddersfield.

Ex-Leeds Rhinos man Toby Warren seals Super League return with Huddersfield Giants

Prior to their rebrand, Championship outfit Birmingham announced Warren on their departures list back in September, and revealed he had landed a Super League contract.

He becomes Huddersfield’s eighth new recruit ahead of next season, following on from Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Jeylan Hodgson (Goole Vikings), Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors), Jake Arthur (Hull FC), Jordy Crowther (Warrington Wolves), Will Tate (Wakefield Trinity) and Logan Aoake (Newcastle Knights).

Having played 15 games for Salford last year, Warren is excited to return to the top-flight in 2027, saying: “I’m buzzing to get another opportunity to grow and learn in a Super League environment.

“I’ve enjoyed the first few training sessions here and I’m looking to get stuck in and work hard.”

Warren played for both New Earswick All Blacks and Heworth at junior level, and now has 53 professional career appearances to his name having played 27 games across all competitions for Midlands in 2026.

While with the Hurricanes, the forward scored the first eight tries of his professional career having previously donned the colours of York, Rochdale Hornets, Featherstone Rovers and Salford.

Huddersfield’s Director of Rugby Andy Kelly added: “Toby is an exciting prospect. He’s found himself at Birmingham Hurricanes and has had a great season this year.

“He fits in the category alongside Jack Billington and Lewis Jagger, players who will underpin the senior blokes in the squad, learn and develop in and around the environment.

“Toby is a player that will fit right in to Jimmy Lenihan’s ethos.”