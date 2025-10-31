Super League recruit tipped for immediate NRL return as destination teased

Catalans Dragons recruit Toby Sexton has been tipped to make an instant return to the NRL come 2027, with expansion franchise Perth Bears suggested as a possible landing point.

Half-back Sexton has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Catalans starting from 2026, joining them from NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs.

He is one of 11 new recruits joining the rebuild under new Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins at the Stade Gilbert Brutus as things stand: alongside Solomona Faataape, Harvey Wilson, Josh Allen, Zac Lipowicz, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, Charlie Staines, Josh Simm, Lewis Dodd, Ben Condon and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

But if reports Down Under are to be believed, Sexton may not see out that two-year deal.

‘Toby Sexton has been linked with them for a while… it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s their first signing’

Perth’s new franchise will enter the NRL for their maiden campaign in 2027, and it appears that their preparations are already heating up.

“They’re in town,” NRL journalist Brent Read said on Triple M Radio.

“They had five days of meetings last week and plotted their attack plan. They are meeting managers in Sydney and Brisbane this week.”

“Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is an obvious one and Jayden Campbell, who Mal (Meninga, Perth Bears head coach) knows quite well from their time on the Gold Coast, is as well.”

“Toby Sexton has been linked with them for a while,” he added.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s their first signing.”

This also follows a claim from fellow journalist David Riccio, who told the Triple M NRL Podcast that Sexton is attracting interest from the Bears.

The mail is leading to Sexton being the Bears first signing 🐻

LISTEN HERE 👉 https://t.co/G6JSMMqEAt 📷 Getty pic.twitter.com/4GrXsvnCjo — Triple M NRL (@TripleM_NRL) October 31, 2025

“Toby Sexton’s the tip,” Riccio said when discussing who Perth’s first signing could be. “Toby Sexton’s the tip.”

This isn’t the first time Sexton has seen his name thrown into the Perth Bears discussion, either, with NRL Immortal Andrew Johns detailing he could be a good fit for the new expansion franchise.

“I can’t believe that, because there aren’t many quality halves going around,” the icon told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour prior to Sexton signing for Catalans Dragons.

“I watched Toby closely when he was at the Titans, and I always thought there was a player there. For whatever reason, some take longer to develop, but he’s really found his form at the Bulldogs.

“The (St George Illawarra) Dragons could be a good fit. Perth, PNG. Whether he goes to Super League for a year, plays there.”

