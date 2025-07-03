Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Toby Sexton will make the move to Super League in 2026 after agreeing a deal to sign for Catalans Dragons.

Sexton has, according to reports in Australia via the Daily Telegraph, agreed to a bumper contract over two years with the Dragons that represents a major coup for Catalans ahead of a huge rebuild next season.

They look set to lose Luke Keary, with reports from All Out Rugby League this week suggesting that he will walk out on his multi-year contract at the end of 2025 and retire. Theo Fages is also off-contract, and Sam Tomkins is expected to retire

Sexton has been outstanding for Canterbury in 2025, helping take them to the upper echelons of the NRL and putting them among the favourites for the Grand Final.

But with Lachlan Galvin joining the club from Wests Tigers, it has nudged Sexton down the pecking order for 2026.

The report from the Telegraph suggests another NRL club in Sydney were looking at making an offer for Sexton but he has instead opted to come to Super League and chance his arm with Catalans.

He will be paid around $500,000 per season.

Last week, one-time Warrington star Andrew Johns suggested Sexton should have a short-term stint in Super League before returning to the NRL.

And it looks as though the half-back will instead come for two years rather than one, with Perpignan his destination of choice.

It remains to be seen who will be coaching Catalans in 2026 – but they look set to have a major signing in their ranks with Sexton signing for the club.

