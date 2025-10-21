Highly-rated Leigh Leopards youngster makes permanent League 1 switch ahead of 2026

Leigh Leopards young gun TJ Boyd has made a permanent move to Rochdale ahead of the 2026 campaign, penning a one-year deal with the Hornets.

Ince Rose Bridge junior Boyd, with the community club from the age of five, has been a shining star for the Leopards at reserves level over the last two seasons.

Now 21, the outside-back scooped Leigh’s Reserve Team Player of the Year award in both 2024 and 2025.

Having donned a shirt for Ince Rose Bridge against Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup Third Round, he will now take his first steps into the ‘professional’ section of the pyramid at senior level.

Boyd joins a Rochdale side headed up by Gary Thornton that finished sixth in League 1 in 2025, homing Leigh cult heroes Martyn Ridyard and Gregg McNally, who have both now hung up their boots.

The youngster said: “I’m very excited for the upcoming challenge and grateful for the opportunity.

“In 2026, I’m determined to show myself and everyone else that I am good enough to play at this level and even better.

“I’m looking forward to the journey this season will bring.”

All being well, the Hornets will form part of a 21-team division next year, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge. Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Chairman Andy Mazey added: “TJ is very highly rated by Leigh and comes personally recommended by (Leigh’s reserves head coach) Stuart Littler, whose opinion on a player Gary Thornton and I trust.

“(Leopards head coach) Adrian Lam also rates TJ, and at 21, we believe he still has loads of growth in him.

“He is a very exciting player, and I strongly believe he has the potential to become a top Championship performer.”

Boyd becomes Rochdale’s 12th confirmed new recruit for the upcoming 2026 campaign, with Jamie Dallimore, Jordan Paga, Matty Unsworth, Jordan Syme, Ethan Wood, Junior Sa’u, Danny Lynch, Dylan Kelly-Duffy, Luke Waterworth, Lewis Hatton and Joe Hickey all having already signed on the dotted line at the Crown Oil Arena.