Ex-Wakefield Trinity forward makes cross-Championship switch for 2026

Former Wakefield Trinity ace Titus Gwaze has made a move across the Championship, joining Doncaster for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Zimbabwe-born Gwaze came off the bench to feature in five Super League games for Wakefield between 2019 and 2020.

He has since racked up over 100 appearances at Championship level, representing Oldham, London, Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles.

And after three seasons with the Eagles, the 26-year-old has moved on to pastures new, joining Doncaster for the rest of this year having penned a one-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Gwaze has scored 15 tries in 137 appearances across all competitions in the British game to date.

As Doncaster announced his signing, he said: “There’s a really good team that’s been put together here.

“I spoke to Richard (Horne, head coach) and pretty much everything he said won me over compared to everybody else.

“I only felt right to come over here. I just want to be part of a team with a winning mentality.”

Gwaze had been set to join Featherstone Rovers for 2026, but was left without a club following the Post Office Road outfit’s financial woes resulting in their membership to compete in the Championship not being granted by the RFL.

Instead, he now links up with a Dons side which has won its first two competitive games of 2026, beating Halifax Panthers in their Championship opener and Newcastle Thunder in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.

That cup victory has earned a Third Round tie at home against Super League side Castleford Tigers next weekend.

Dons boss Horne added: “Titus fits the player type that we want at the club.

“He’s got a really good workrate and you could leave him out there for 80 minutes – he used to do it for Sheffield week in, week out.

“Hopefully we can give him a bit of rest as well with the other boys we’ve got, but it lets us have shorter stints with our big boys, Gadwin (Springer) and Pauli (Pauli) to have more impact. And then you’ve got Titus doing all the graft.”