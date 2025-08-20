Australia have finally received a boost on the international front going into this year’s Ashes with Tino Fa’asuamaleaui deciding to stick with the Kangaroos: for now, at least.

Fa’asuamaleaui’s international future had come under the microscope in recent weeks following reports that he was considering switching to Samoa as early as this year, in time for the Pacific Championships.

Australia have already lost Payne Haas from their selection pool for this autumn’s three-Test series in England after he decided to switch his international allegiance to Samoa with immediate effect.

The loss of Fa’asuamaleaui would have been a further blow to new Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters but now, it appears that the Gold Coast Titans star is going to remain in green and gold.

Fa’asuamaleaui has given word to Walters that his preference is to play in the Ashes this year – which represents a big victory for the new coach as he looks to field as strong a side as possible against England.

However – Fa’asuamaleaui has reportedly not yet decided who he will represent in next year’s Rugby League World Cup, with a switch to Samoa for 2026 now also on the cards after the Ashes, it seems.

But for now at least, the big forward will be in England this autumn.