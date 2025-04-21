Dropped West Tigers playmaker Lachlan Galvin was met with applause as he emerged in black and white for the Western Suburbs Magpies in the NSW Cup on Monday.

The 500-strong crowd lined the field entrance in support of the 19-year-old, who stated he saw no future with the club after rejecting a record-breaking, nearly $6 million contract extension.

Wearing the number six on his back, Galvin was unable to inspire his team against the Parramatta Eels, who won the match 22-10 at Lidcombe Oval.

Galvin earned one try assist late in the game, setting up Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson to score from a cut-out pass to the left wing.

Galvin left the field at full-time, flanked by his teammates and his own personal security guard.

Magpies’ players and staff, along with the dropped five-eighth, were instructed not to comment to the media before or after the game, according to Code Sports.

LIVE FROM LIDCOMBE: Lachie Galvin has drawn a decent little crowd at NSW Cup pic.twitter.com/VyaRYszwns — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) April 21, 2025

Young Tigers hooker Tallyn Da Silva was among the fans in the stands, supporting his mate despite having his own game later that day.

The Sydney Morning Herald asked Tallyn if he felt for his teammate, to which Da Silva replied: “It’s footy at the end of the day.”

“He’s got his job, and I’ve got mine this weekend. That’s all I can focus on.”

When asked if he’d like his teammate to stay, Da Silva added, “You’ll have to ask him, but 100% I would [like him to stay], for sure.”

Galvin’s father, James, was also present but declined to comment on the matter.

Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall told Fox League during the broadcast of the Easter Monday clash between the Tigers and Eels, that it had been a big week for the club.

“Without any disrespect, we’ve moved on pretty quickly to focus on this game, and we’re making sure we get our focus right, not letting it become too big a distraction,” the Tigers legend said from CommBank Stadium.

“As for the players,” he continued, “we need to switch out of that mode and focus on what we needed to do today.”

When asked if he had watched Lachlan Galvin’s earlier performance, Marshall replied, “He’s contracted for the next 18 months… We’ll talk about his game tomorrow at review.”

Benji acknowledged the media’s desire to discuss the situation but stated that his focus was entirely on the game at hand.

“As the coach, I have to channel my energy into what we do today.”

“We came here to get the result,” he said.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the return of Mitchell Moses for the Eels on Easter Monday proved too much to handle.

After going into the sheds 10-all at half-time, the Tigers quickly collapsed in the second half as the Eels ran away with a strong performance.

The Eels claimed victory with a 38-22 win, bringing an end to the Tigers’ most turbulent week.