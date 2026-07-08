Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan will turn his loan at Toulouse into a permanent move come the end of the season having agreed a deal to join Olympique until the end of 2028.

Australia-born Chan – who is a four-time France international – joined Wigan from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2024 campaign and put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old has featured just three times for the Warriors at first-team level since arriving though, with all three of those appearances coming in his first few months with the club.

Off-contract, Chan has spent the bulk of his time as a Wigan player out on loan, with stints at Hull FC and Salford Red Devils preceding this year, which first saw him return to Catalans and then head to Toulouse at the back end of March.

Now, it’s been confirmed he will remain with Olympique beyond the end of this season having agreed a permanent deal which also includes a 12-month extension option for 2029.

Tiaki Chan sees permanent Wigan departure confirmed as permanent Toulouse contract inked

Chan , whose father Alex – an ex-Kiwi international – is still involved today with Catalans, previously featured four times on loan for Toulouse back in 2023 during his time as a Dragons player.

Since returning to the Stade Ernest-Wallon at the end of March, the former France B international has added a further nine games to his CV in Olympique colours.

Sylvain Houles’ side thumped Catalans 60-18 in Castres on Saturday evening as part of Magic Weekend, and now sit 11th on the Super League ladder ahead of this weekend’s trip to St Helens.

As the French outfit announced the news of his permanent deal, he said: “I’m very happy to be here and to have signed for the club.

“I can’t wait to see what we can achieve with this team.

“I love the direction the club is heading in and I hope to be part of it for years to come.”

Chan currently has 69 appearances to his name across all competitions in the British game, with four tries scored.

He has also notched a sole try on the international stage to date, scoring for France against Wales back in October 2024 to help Les Bleus book their spot at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

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