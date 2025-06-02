Three Super League players have been charged following the Round 13 action: including Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley.

Bentley has been hit with a Grade B late contact on passer charge for the tackle on Wakefield’s Jay Pitts that saw him sent to the sin-bin during their win over Trinity on Saturday afternoon at AMT Headingley.

He has been issued with a three point penalty charge, his first charge of the new season, which has resulted in the forward being fined.

Bentley is the only Leeds player to be charged, with Keenan Palasia avoiding one after his tackle on Wakefield’s Josh Rourke which was tipped during the BBC coverage to be reviewed further.

Wakefield fullback Max Jowitt has been given a Grade A dangerous contact charge during the same game, giving him one penalty point. That takes his personal tally for the last 12 months to 3.5 and results in him being fined.

St Helens star Morgan Knowles is the other player to be charged. He was hit with a Grade A late contact on kicker charge following the defeat at Hull KR on Friday evening.

That has resulted in a one-point penalty charge, taking his total to two for the last 12 months. It is not enough for Knowles to be fined.

The charges for Round 13 are:

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – Grade A late contact on kicker: 1 penalty point (total: 2)

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A dangerous contact: 1 penalty point (total: 3.5)

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B late contact on passer: 3 penalty points (total: 3)

