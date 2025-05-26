Three Super League players have been charged with offences following the weekend’s Super League action: including two from Hull KR and one from Castleford Tigers.

The Robins have received two charges from their win over Warrington Wolves, with hooker Jez Litten charged with a Grade A Head Contact offence.

That gives him one penalty point and takes his 12-month total to two points. His team-mate, Dean Hadley, has been hit with Grade B Dangerous Contact, resulting in a three-point penalty charge.

That takes his 12-month total to 4.5 points and does put him in danger of missing next weekend’s Challenge Cup final. If Hadley was hit with a similar charge this weekend against St Helens, it would take him above the threshold for a one-match ban.

But for now, Hadley is safe, with his tally over the last year still under six points.

The other player to be charged this week is Castleford hooker Liam Horne. He was hit with a Grade B offence of tripping during the game against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternooon.

It is Horne’s first offence of 2025, meaning he now has three penalty points on his personal tally over the last 12 months. That results in a fine for the hooker.

The full list of Super League players charged this week is:

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Grade A Head Contact: 1 penalty point (total: 2)

Dean Hadley (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: 3 penalty points (total: 4.5)

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Trip: 3 penalty points (total: 3)

