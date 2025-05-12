Three Super League players charged as major Leigh Leopards call made

Three Super League players have been charged with incidents following the Challenge Cup semi-finals – with Catalans forward Elliott Whitehead receiving a suspension.

Whitehead is one of two Catalans players to be charged following their semi-final defeat to Hull KR on Saturday afternoon. He was hit with a Grade B Head Contact sanction, which resulted in three penalty points being added to his personal tally.

That has taken him to 10.5 – and over the threshold for a one-match suspension, meaning he will sit out their next Super League game.

Whitehead is not the only Catalans man charged. Hooker Alrix Da Costa has also been hit with Grade B Head Contact following an incident against the Robins. He gets three penalty points, which takes his tally to five. That means he gets a fine.

But the big call is Leigh Leopards prop Owen Trout – who has been charged with Grade C Head Contact and is now automatically on the brink of a suspension.

A Grade C charge results in five penalty points, after Trout was hit with the sanction following the Leopards’ defeat to Warrington Wolves in St Helens on Sunday afternoon.

Trout had a clean disciplinary record before that charge though, meaning that the five points he gets added to his record keeps him away from the six-point threshold for a one-match suspension.

The full list of players charged following the Challenge Cup semi-finals are:

Alrix D Costa (Catalans Dragons): Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3

Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons): Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Suspension and a Fine – Penalty Points: 3

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards): Grade C Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 5

