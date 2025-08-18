Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has landed a two-match suspension by the RFL’s Match Review Panel: with three Super League players charged following Round 22 of the season.

Waerea-Hargreaves has been given a Grade C charge of striking following his controversial incident during the Robins’ win at Wigan Warriors on Friday evening.

The forward made contact with the head of Wigan prop Tyler Dupree during that game, which forced Dupree to leave the field for a HIA that he subsequently passed.

The incident was not penalised at the time, nor put on report – but the Match Review Panel have decided to charge Waerea-Hargreaves for it.

His Grade C charge results in five penalty points being placed on his record – which takes him above the threshold for a two-match suspension and up to 13.5 points over the last 12 months.

It means that Waerea-Hargreaves will miss two huge matches against top four rivals: this Thursday’s showdown with Leeds Rhinos, and next weekend’s clash against St Helens. Hull KR have until 12pm on Tuesday to decide if they wish to appeal it.

Huddersfield’s Taane Milne has also landed a one-match suspension after being charged with making foul and abusive language towards the match officials. Milne was sin-binned for dissent during the Giants’ defeat to St Helens on Sunday for the incident.

And the five penalty points takes Milne’s personal tally for the last 12 months to nine points, meaning he lands a one-match ban that rules him out of Sunday’s game against Warrington Wolves.

The other player charged this week is Catalans forward Tevita Pangai Jr. He has been given a Grade B charge of making late contact on a passer during the defeat to his future club, Warrington Wolves.

However, the three penalty points takes his tally to 5.5: under the threshold for a one-match ban.

