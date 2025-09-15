Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape is among three Super League players who have been suspended following Round 26 of the season.

Ipape has been cited following the challenge that saw him sin-binned during the Leopards’ win over St Helens on Friday night. He was shown a yellow card for a high tackle and has now been hit with his first ban of the season as a result.

It is a major blow for the Leopards, but Ipape has only been suspended for one match, meaning he will be back for the play-offs this weekend.

St Helens have also lost a key player for one match – with forward George Delaney receiving his second ban in a short space of time. Delaney was given a Grade A charge of late contact on a passer which once again takes him up to the six-point threshold that automatically incurs a suspension.

He will, as a result, miss their final game this weekend but will be back for the play-offs.

Warrington forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon lands the biggest charge of the week, a Grade D Head Contact punishment which brings with it 15 penalty points after the incident that led to Sam Eseh failing a HIA in the Wire’s clash with Hull FC on Saturday afternoon. That means his season is now over.

The other players charged this week have not received suspensions. They include Hull FC forward Jordan Lane (Grade A late contact on passer), Wigan’s Kaide Ellis (Grade A late contact on passer) and Catalans’ Tariq Sims (Grade A contrary behaviour).

Hull KR star Sam Luckley gets his first disciplinary point of the season too following a late contact charge in Rovers’ defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

