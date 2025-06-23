Six Super League players have been charged with offences following the weekend’s action: with three receiving suspensions in the process.

Salford Red Devils star Joe Shorrocks is one of them, as his clash with Hull FC half-back Aidan Sezer has led to the forward receiving a Grade A charge and a one-point penalty. However, that takes his personal threshold to 11: triggering a one-match ban.

Leigh Leopards will be without forward Alec Tuitavake for Friday night’s trip to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos, after he was also hit with a charge that takes him above the threshold for a suspension.

Tuitavake has been charged with Grade B late contact on a passer during the Leopards’ win against Catalans in the south of France on Saturday, meaning he gets three points. That takes his tally to six, meaning a one-match ban.

And Chris Satae is also now on six points after an incident in the same fixture that saw him charged with Grade C Dangerous Contact. He already had one point on his tally, meaning the five points for this incident triggers a suspension.

Satae’s Catalans team-mate Tevita Pangai Jr has also been given a five-point punishment after a charge of Grade C Head Contact in the same game. The Dragons’ Matthieu Laguerre gets a one-point punishment after Grade A Late contact. He is now on two points for the year.

The other player charged following Round 15 is Warrington’s Jordan Crowther, who has been charged with Grade A Late Contact on Kicker. That takes him to three points for the year, after a one-point charge this time.

Crowther also raised an allegation of eye gouging against Huddersfield’s Taane Milne in the same game. But Milne has not been charged despite being put on report.

The players charged from Round 15 are:

Joe Shorrocks (Salford) – Grade A Late Contact on Kicker: 1 point (11 points total) – 1 match ban and fine

Jordan Crowther (Warrington) – Grade A Late Contact on Kicker: 1 point (3 points total)

Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer: 1 point (2 points total)

Alec Tuitavake (Leigh) – Grade B Late Contact on Passer: 3 points (6 points total) – 1 match ban

Chris Satae (Catalans) – Grade C Dangerous Contact: 5 points (6 points total) – 1 match ban

Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans) – Grade C Head Contact: 5 points (5 points total)

