Warrington Wolves’ struggles so far in 2025 have been clear for all to see, and are epitomised with a look at the subpar stats produced by veteran hooker Sam Powell.

Now, we’ll preface this by stating categorically that this is not a witch hunt.

Powell – who has already secured an extension at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for 2026 – is a serial winner, and teams don’t fail to deliver because one player doesn’t hit the heights expected.

There has to be a collective responsibility within the Wire squad, with plenty of players not producing what head coach Sam Burgess needs them to so far this year.

But, when you look at Powell’s stats, they stick out like a sore thumb for all of the wrong reasons.

The Warrington Wolves star’s horrendous stats which underline 2025 struggles

Now 32 and with his 33rd birthday coming up at the start of next month, the veteran has missed just one of Wire‘s 15 Super League games so far this term.

That sole absence came against Hull KR in May when he was rested amid a niggling injury having played big minutes since the long-term knee injury suffered by fellow hooker Danny Walker.

Across his 14 Super League appearances, Powell has made just 66 metres, registering 0 metres nine times, including in Saturday afternoon’s 24-16 home defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

The ex-Wigan Warriors man has also taken in 0 carries on five occasions so far this season in Super League, with one to his name against the Giants on Saturday.

In the Challenge Cup final defeat to Hull KR earlier this month, Powell also took in 0 carries and made 0 metres.

And in terms of Super League alone, his overall stats stack up as follows:

Tackle Busts: 1

Offloads: 1

Carries: 18 (Average of 1.285 per game)

Metres made: 66

Average gain: 3.67 metres

Warrington – who currently sit 8th on the Super League ladder – host Hull FC next weekend before commencing a run of four away games on the spin which brings trips to Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards.

