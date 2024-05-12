The unwanted record Hull FC set during shock London Broncos defeat

Hull FC are now officially on their second-worst losing run in the club’s entire history after they fell to another defeat on Sunday afternoon.

The Black and Whites were beaten 34-18 at bottom club London Broncos, who have moved levelled on points with Hull on two points at the bottom of the table in the process.

It is Hull’s ninth consecutive defeat in all competitions and only once before in their entire history have they ever lost more nine or more games in succession. The only other time they have lost more than that was just over five years ago, when the Black and Whites went on a run of 13 straight defeats from July 2018 to February 2019, straddling two separate seasons.

This is only the fourth time this century that Hull have lost seven or more games in a row in all competitions, but three of those have come in the last two seasons.

They have won just one of their first 12 games in 2024 – and that came against London in dramatic fashion in the third game of the season at the MKM Stadium. A late Morgan Smith try helped the Black and Whites win 28-24, but the Broncos exacted revenge on Sunday afternoon with a brilliant victory.

Despite leading 18-16 midway through the second half, London scored 18 unanswered points in the final stages to run out comfortable – and deserved – victors.

Hull will hope to avoid reaching double figures in terms of successive losses for only the second time in their history in a fortnight’s time when they take on Castleford Tigers in another huge game that could have major ramifications over which team finishes bottom of Super League this season.

Hull FC: Longest Losing Runs

13 games – July 2018 to February 2019

9 GAMES – MARCH 2024 TO PRESENT

8 games – January 1995 to March 1995

8 games – February 1999 to April 1999

8 games – May 1999 to June 1999

8 games – August 2023 to February 2024

Credit Rugby League Project.

