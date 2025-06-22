Leigh Leopards are enjoying another terrific campaign, and could yet tick another unique achievement off this term: needing just three more victories to have beaten every side they’ve faced in Super League since their return to the top flight in 2023 both home and away.

Adrian Lam has guided the Leopards to two successive top six finishes, and looks well on track to turn that record into three successive play-off campaigns on the spin this year with his side sat 3rd.

Of course, cementing that top six spot in 2025 will be the main aim, with the next month or so set to bring fixtures their way which will determine just how much mettle they’ve got in their tanks.

But, if they win three games in particular between now and mid-September, they’ll have their own bit of history to boast.

The unique record Leigh Leopards are on cusp of ahead of crucial month

Since returning to Super League in 2023, Leigh have faced 12 different clubs. The 11 they faced that year were added to by London Broncos come 2024, and now, Wakefield Trinity are back at the top table oncemore.

From the start of that 2023 season to now, the Leopards have beaten nine of those 12 clubs at least once both home and away.

And the three they need to make it a full house could yet be achieved this term, starting in Round 17 when Wigan Warriors visit the Leopards’ Den.

Lam’s side unforgettably beat Wigan 1-0 in their own backyard in the very first match of this Super League season, and claimed a first-ever victory in the summer era at The Brick Community Stadium.

But they’ve been beaten by the Warriors on home soil every time they’ve played hosts in the ‘Battle of the Borough’ with Lam in charge.

Additionally, the Leopards have beaten St Helens numerous times at home, but never away under Lam in a competitive fixture, being beaten twice at the Totally Wicked Stadium. They make the trip to Merseyside this term in Round 19.

And finally, if Lam’s side can pick up wins in both of those games, they’ll earn the opportunity to make it a clean sweep on September 6 when they visit Warrington Wolves in Round 25.

Leigh have beaten the Wire numerous times at home under Lam, but the Papua New Guinean is yet to mastermind a competitive win for the Leopards at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

They’ve won there in pre-season friendlies, but been beaten twice in Super League, including a gut-wrenching 16-14 reverse last April.

Leps men, the floor is yours…

