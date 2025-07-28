The three clubs who did not vote for Super League expansion revealed

Super League leaders Hull KR, defending champions Wigan Warriors and Hull FC were the three clubs who did not vote to expand Super League in 2025.

Clubs pushed through a proposal to expand the competition to 14 teams in 2026, with nine teams voting in favour.

A simple majority vote was required to get the proposals over the line, after a presentation from Nigel Wood and his strategic review committee at AMT Headingley on Monday afternoon.

Nine clubs ultimately decided they felt expanding as early as 2026 was the best course of action for the competition’s long-term financial footing.

However, there were three who did not vote in favour of the proposals for multiple reasons.

And Love Rugby League can reveal the three in question were a trio of the competition’s biggest clubs, including the pair currently leading the way in the league table and who contested last year’s Super League Grand Final.

Hull’s objection was clear and categorical – the Black and Whites have long been advocates of Super League reducing in size, let alone staying at 12 teams. But on this matter they were clear: against expansion at any time given the current climate.

Rovers were believed to be open to a discussion about expanding to 14 teams for 2027. But they felt expansion came too soon this time. The Warriors abstained from all voting, it is understood.

That meant other clubs including Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Leigh Leopards all voted in favour.

The desire to expand to 14 comes from multiple motivations. One is the willingness to simplify Super League’s fixture list – with loop fixtures now set to disappear from the calendar in 2026. Clubs believe that will promote bigger revenue on match-day with fewer repeat fixtures in a season.

But there was also a fear in some quarters that had the IMG gradings dictated which 12 clubs were in Super League in 2026, there would have been a realistic prospect of two French teams, Toulouse and Catalans, being in.

That would have diminished match-day revenue and would have likely been a negative for Sky Sports, with the two French clubs traditionally having fewer supporters that subscribe to the network. That would, it was suggested, have led to possible worries over a lower broadcast deal in 2026.

But those fears have now disappeared.