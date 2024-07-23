If you’re a Hull KR or Huddersfield Giants fan looking for updates on X from your favourite club well, you might have been a bit disappointed on Tuesday afternoon.

That’s because the accounts of both Super League clubs have suddenly been wiped from the website without any prior warning: though there is a perfectly rational explanation as to why.

X are currently working their way through the millions upon millions of accounts on the social media platform and ensuring that they all conform to strict requirements surrounding age.

All social media users on X need to show that their accounts were created by someone over the age of 13 at the time of them being set up – and if there is no date of birth attached to the account, it could potentially be wiped.

That appears to be what has happened here, with RFL officials insisting they are working with the clubs to ensure they are back online as swiftly and as quickly as possible.

It’s been happening a lot on the website recently: in the aftermath of this month’s General Election, the Conservatives’ official X account was suddenly deleted without trace, leading to perhaps inevitable jokes about their heavy defeat.

But they too were subject to the rule stating that any account had to meet the strict age requirements.

And it now seems as if the problem has seeped over into rugby league too. So be warned, make sure your settings are up-to-date – otherwise your account might be next. Another day in rugby league, eh.

