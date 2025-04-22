The Super League table is beginning to settle into shape at the start of the new season – and it’s safe to say that Leeds Rhinos look well-placed for a tilt at the play-offs under Brad Arthur.

Arthur arrived at Headingley last summer, and has been in charge for 18 games in the league thus far: ten last year, and eight this.

And it’s safe to say that Arthur has made an increasingly positive impact on Leeds. The Rhinos weren’t able to force their way into the top six at the end of last season, but it was clear his Leeds side could only be properly judged based on how they perform in 2025.

However, the full league table across those 18 games of Arthur’s tenure so far makes for encouraging reading: with Leeds sitting 5th on that ladder.

That’s with ten wins and eight defeats from their 18 games, a record only better by four sides since the point Arthur took charge of Leeds last July.

Top of the league? Unsurprisingly, it’s Hull KR: who have been absolutely magnificent in that time period – losing just twice. They were both against Wigan Warriors. The other 16 games, Rovers have won.

But it’s not Wigan who sit second on this table – it’s Leigh Leopards! Adrian Lam’s side came good in the second half of last season to make the play-offs and they’ve started 2025 in brilliant form. They have 14 wins and a draw from their last 18 Super League games.

A point behind is Wigan, with 14 wins in that period, while Warrington are fourth with 12 wins from 18: though they’d be higher had they not been so underwhelming in the early stages of this year.

The top six of this particular table is completed by St Helens, with nine wins and nine losses. Catalans Dragons are just one win behind.

Hull had won just one of their final ten games last season – but a haul of 11 points from their first eight this year means they’re on 13 points across this particular time period, and sit eighth. That’s ahead of Salford Red Devils, who have almost contrasting form in that time.

One win this year, five at the end of last season: and only two clubs who’ve been in Super League for all 18 of these games (excluding Wakefield and London) have fared worse.

Unsurprisingly, it’s Huddersfield and Castleford. They’re 10th and 11th, with the Giants on just eight points and Castleford on six.

Does it mean too much right now? Probably not.

But given how Leeds have struggled to make the play-offs in recent years, the fact they’re comfortably inside a top six based on the time period of Arthur’s whole tenure has to be viewed as encouraging.

Incidentally, here is that table in full..