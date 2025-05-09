Perth Bears are officially entering the NRL in 2027: and their attempts to build a competitive squad can now officially begin.

Of course, they’ll need a head coach before then – and there are a number of candidates in the frame, including Super League bosses Brad Arthur and Sam Burgess. Others, like Craig Bellamy, have also been touted for the role.

But what of the playing squad? Naturally, a large part of it will consist of players already in the NRL – but the Bears will almost certainly look at Super League as a viable recruitment option, too.

There are a number of big names off-contract at the end of 2026 and who could potentially court interest. Here’s a few of them..

Brodie Croft

Croft could quite easily end up back in the NRL before 2027. Links back to the competition are now an annual tradition in the off-season, after all.

But if he sees out the remainder of his Leeds Rhinos contract, Croft could easily be a target for the Bears. He’ll still only be 29 by then, too.

Keenan Palasia

He’s not the only Rhinos player of note. Palasia arrived in England on a two-year deal looking for a career breakthrough and the early signs are that he’s well on the way to doing it, given how he’s started for Leeds under Arthur.

If it is Arthur who ends up at the Bears, could he come back to his former club to potentially court Palasia away?

Peta Hiku

This one may be slightly more of a long shot given Hiku’s age: he will be 34 by the time the Bears kick off their first match in 2027.

But Hiku is producing some of his career-best form since moving to Super League with Hull KR, earning a New Zealand Test call-up off the back of last year’s performances.

Their inaugural squad will have to include some level of seniority. If Hiku returns home, he could be a target.

Ethan O’Neill

Leigh have pulled off a recruitment masterpiece again in 2025 with several of their overseas imports – and Ethan O’Neill is among them.

He arrived on a two-year deal at the beginning of this season, and will still only be 27 by the time that contract ends.

Carry on the way he has started with the Leopards, and he’s bound to have admirers..

James Harrison

Harrison has emerged into a fully-fledged England international at Warrington, and a real figurehead in the Wolves’ pack under Sam Burgess.

He does have an option for an extra year in his contract in the Wolves’ favour, which expires at the end of 2026 as it stands.

English forwards are becoming more and more common on the wish-lists of NRL clubs. Harrison could easily be another.