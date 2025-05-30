The Rugby Football League’s controversial match limits have returned to the news agenda over the last month on multiple fronts.

The governing body’s chief executive, Tony Sutton, confirmed in a media briefing earlier this month that the proposal, which limits how many minutes a player can participate in over a rolling 12-month period.

And then last week, Hull KR coach Willie Peters confirmed he wasn’t even sure whether or not the scheme is live: though it categorically is, the RFL have subsequently confirmed.

We are approaching the midway point of the Super League season, and with Challenge Cup fixtures thrown in, there are a number of players who have already accrued over 1,000 minutes of action. And that means, based on their position and age, they are going to need a stand-down at some point this year.

Here are some of those players – but first, a reminder on the limitations:

Forwards over 22 will be limited to 25 full game equivalents – 2,000 minutes of rugby. Backs over 22 will be limited to 30 full game equivalents in a 12-month period: 2,400 minutes.

For forwards 22 or younger, the limit will be 20 full game equivalents, while backs of that age bracket get 25 full game equivalents.

(Note: these numbers include the first 11 full rounds of Super League, the Challenge Cup and Thursday night’s Super League game between Hull and Leigh to start Round 12.)

Backs under 22 (limit: 25 FGE – 2,000 minutes)

By far and away the back in the biggest danger of exceeding his personal match limits tally is Hull FC winger Lewis Martin. He’s been an ever-present for them in Super League on 2025, and racked up another 80 minutes last Thursday night.

That, coupled with his cup appearances, has taken his tally this year alone to 1,210. Hull have at least another 15 Super League games left this year which is 1,200 minutes’ worth of action – and maybe the play-offs too.

Martin cannot play in them all if he is to remain under his limit of 2,000 minutes.

Leeds Rhinos winger Riley Lumb is also going to likely need standing down at some point this year, too. At the time of writing, Lumb has played every minute of Leeds’ Super League campaign, and two full Challenge Cup matches.

That’s 1,120 minutes: with Leeds having at least 1,200 minutes left to play in 2025, he can’t feature in them all.

The same situation applies to Wakefield centre Oli Pratt who, at the age of 20, has already played 1,122 minutes in all competitions.

Backs over 22 (limit: 30 FGE – 2,400 minutes)

With a higher match limits tally for older backs, there aren’t an abundance of players who have racked up the requisite amount of minutes so far in 2025 to put them in danger of being stood down at some stage this year.

However, Leigh half-back Lachlan Lam is one. He’s played 1,373 minutes for the Leopards in 2025, after a full 80 on Thursday. Leigh have a minimum of 1,120 left to play this year.

Forwards under 22 (limit: 20 FGE – 1,600 minutes)

Without doubt the player who is under most danger of his exceeding his limits if the tallies remain as originally disclosed? Wigan superstar Junior Nsemba.

Nsemba has already clocked up 1,100 minutes – 1,113 to be precise – and his personal limit is 1,600. You don’t need to be an expert mathematician to work out that he’ll need a rest at some point.

Forwards over 22 (limit: 25 FGE – 2,000 minutes)

Several forwards over the age of 22, have already broken 1,000 minutes – and have fewer than 1,000 left this year with well in excess of that left to play, and that is before you even include the play-offs.

Wigan veteran Liam Farrell stands at 1,095 this season, Leeds’ James McDonnell is at 1,095 – and Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella is on 1,143. Catalans forward Oliver Partington is on 1,148.

Then there is Leigh forward Ethan O’Neill, who has featured in 1,202 in his maiden season in Super League.

A number of others are hovering just below the 1,000-minute mark, too – but the players above are the ones that will almost certainly need a breather this year if the limits are to be adhered to next time.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Huddersfield star spends night on M62 as incredible Tui Lolohea sacrifice revealed

👉🏻 Konrad Hurrell to join League 1 side as shock move explained

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos coach gives Matt Frawley update as injured star’s return date revealed