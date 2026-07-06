Magic Weekend is done and dusted for 2026 – and there is a huge list of incidents for the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel to ponder.

Even in just the final match between Wigan Warriors and St Helens, there are an extraordinary number of moments that will come under the scrutiny of the MRP.

Across the whole weekend, that list grows even more. Here’s the players who are in real danger..

Hugo Salabio

The Hull FC forward may well be in trouble after an incident that caught the eye during the Hull derby on Saturday afternoon. He caught Rovers prop Jesse Sue with a high shot that was penalised, and may well lead to further action.

Sam Powell

Of course, one of the most inevitable disciplinary calls of the weekend will be a significant charge – and probable suspension – for Warrington Wolves hooker Sam Powell.

Powell’s hip drop on Tesi Niu ended the Leigh centre’s afternoon prematurely, meaning any charge will be enhanced too. But even beyond that, the veteran is going to be in some trouble and is going to face some level of ramification, you would suspect.

Krystian Mapapalangi

It will have likely gone unnoticed and missed given the manner of Castleford’s humiliation in the opening game of Sunday against local rivals Wakefield Trinity, but star centre Krystian Mapapalangi may be in some trouble.

It was fairly innocuous in terms of severity of course, but he did hit Trinity’s Josh Rourke late and without the ball in the first half of the game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

But late contact on passers is not tolerated by the MRP. It’s one to really keep an eye on.

Jack Farrimond

The young Wigan Warriors half-back was in the thick of the action on Sunday evening and there was one very notable incident early in the first half.

There is no doubting that Farrimond caught Jackson Hastings high and made contact with his head, with a minimal attempt to wrap. It will probably lead to a charge – and with Bevan French out, the Warriors could ill afford to lose Farrimond.

Junior Nsemba

The Warriors forward was in the mix with a couple of big disciplinary incidents on Sunday, and one was when he caught Jackson Hastings late and without the ball.

Oliver Partington

In and amongst the chaos of the closing stages of the first half on Sunday evening, Warriors forward Oliver Partington quite clearly caught St Helens winger Owen Dagnall high and late – and like Farrimond, with not much of an attempt to wrap his arms in the process of tackling.

That one, we think, is definitely going to be a charge – it just depends how severe.

David Klemmer

There is absolutely no doubting that St Helens’ veteran overseas prop David Klemmer is going to put under some scrutiny by the MRP for his actions in the first few seconds of the derby on Sunday evening in the final game of Magic 2026.

Klemmer appeared to deliberately hit Wigan hooker Harry Smith from behind after the opening kick-off, which sparked an almighty melee. It led to no real action in terms of a card for Klemmer, but there is every possibility it could lead to a charge for the forward.