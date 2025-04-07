The Challenge Cup quarter-finals are done for another year, with four sides making their way through to the last four of this year’s competition.

But there will certainly be a few players awaiting a call from the Match Review Panel on Monday morning in regards to disciplinary incidents.

Here’s the ones we’ve spotted over the past few days that could be in some danger..

Rodrick Tai

The Warrington centre was involved in the incident which led to St Helens’ Jake Wingfield going off for a HIA on Sunday afternoon.

His contact was the initial one on the Saints forward, with George Williams following it up later in the tackle. But Tai’s contact will surely be the one that’s looked at given how it ended Wingfield’s game.

It could lead to a significant penalty point charge in that regard, too.

Jack Ashworth

It may have been missed on-field at the time, but Ashworth was involved in a moment that could get picked up by the Match Review Panel.

Ashworth caught Michael McIlorum late in the build-up to Jack Broadbent’s try just before half-time in Saturday’s derby between FC and KR.

There have been clampdowns on late contact on passers so far this season: so could Ashworth be in danger?

Elliott Whitehead

The Catalans forward was sent to the sin-bin on Friday night for a late tackle on Salford forward Tiaki Chan during the Dragons’ win in the Challenge Cup.

It will automatically be reviewed by the disciplinary process on Monday morning – will it lead to a suspension for the England international?

