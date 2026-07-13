Super League Round 18 is done and dusted – but there will be some big fallout on Monday when the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary process reveals the charges from the last few days.

Some big players at some big clubs are in danger of a charge that could lead to a suspension at a very crucial point of the campaign, as we enter the final third of the regular season.

Here are the ones we think are in trouble when the Match Review Panel sit down to look at all the possible moments.

Joe Shorrocks

The first of three St Helens stars to feature this week, in a glut of incidents that all happened just a few minutes apart. The Saints loose forward may well be in trouble after a tackle where he was the third man in on new Toulouse recruit John Toleafoa. It left him needing treatment and while it wasn’t penalised on the field, it will come under some scrutiny for dangerous contact.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita

There is uncertainty over Shorrocks’ incident, but you would argue there is far more clarity on what fate awaits new Saints prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita.

He clearly appeared to deliberately catch Brendan Hands high and off the ball after a clearing kick which left Hands on the floor and ultimately needing medical attention. It was put on report by the match referee, Aaron Moore, meaning it will automatically be put under review on Monday.

It didn’t look great. It will likely be a charge – which would already be his third since arriving in Super League.

Curtis Sironen

Minutes after that Suluka-Fifita incident, veteran Saints forward Curtis Sironen conceded a valuable and important penalty when he hit Jake Shorrocks late off the ball. It was penalised on the field, and it will probably be penalised by the Match Review Panel too.

Aidan Sezer

Going right back to the start of Round 18, one incident that caught our eye in Hull’s shock defeat to York Knights involved their captain, Aidan Sezer.

He caught the Knights winger, Scott Galeano, with a clear high shot that was penalised on the field. But the Black and Whites’ influential half-back may face a nervous Monday morning wait to learn if he has been charged..

Kaide Ellis

There were a couple of Wigan forwards who may well have caught the eye of the disciplinary process following their win over Warrington Wolves on Friday – at a time when they can ill afford to lose any more players.

The first was Kaide Ellis, who appeared to catch Ewan Irwin with a high shot during the first half of the win at the Brick..

Oli Partington

While Warriors star Oli Partington definitely hit James Bentley with a high shot that had an element of a swinging arm to it just before Bentley was sent to the sin-bin

He is one Wigan could really do with keeping on the field while their injury crisis continues to bite – and they will be hoping that the forward escapes a sanction when the decisions are made by the MRP on Monday morning.